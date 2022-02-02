Healthcare Pros
Police search for person of interest in multiple commercial burglaries

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help in search of a person of interest who they say was involved in several commercial burglaries.

Police say these burglaries occurred on Dec. 25, 2021, Jan. 1, and Jan. 16, 2022, at the same business located in the 2300 block of East Main Street.

Police search for person of interest in multiple commercial burglaries
Police search for person of interest in multiple commercial burglaries(Richmond Police Department)

Here’s a breakdown of what happened:

  • Dec. 25: At 6:45 p.m., a suspect forced entry into the business and stole merchandise. That individual fled on foot.
  • Jan. 1: At 5:00 a.m., officers responded to the business again for another commercial burglary. The owner told officers that the suspect forced entry into the business and stole merchandise before fleeing on foot.
  • Jan. 16: Officers responded to the business for a third time at 6:20 a.m., and the owner told officers the suspect once again stole merchandise and fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

