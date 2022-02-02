HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Tuesday morning.

At 8:00 a.m., crews responded to an overturned tractor-trailer on the 7800 block of Doran Road.

Police respond to overturned tractor-trailer crash in Henrico (Henrico County Police Department)

The roadway was closed for several hours so crews could safely clear the debris.

Police issued the all-clear just after 4:30 p.m.

