Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police respond to overturned tractor-trailer crash in Henrico

The crash occurred on the 7800 block of Doran Road.
The crash occurred on the 7800 block of Doran Road.(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Tuesday morning.

At 8:00 a.m., crews responded to an overturned tractor-trailer on the 7800 block of Doran Road.

Police respond to overturned tractor-trailer crash in Henrico
Police respond to overturned tractor-trailer crash in Henrico(Henrico County Police Department)

The roadway was closed for several hours so crews could safely clear the debris.

Police issued the all-clear just after 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Student charged with having gun at Henrico High School
According to HCPS, some students are being allowed to attend class without a mask, but adhering...
Henrico Schools allowing maskless students in class despite district-wide policy
Franklin Coleman
Man convicted of murdering woman at Petersburg hotel

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police search for person of interest in multiple commercial burglaries
Classes at Bridgewater College have been canceled on Wednesday
News to Know for Feb. 2: Bridgewater College shooting; Threats against HBCUs; Sunny, cold
Crime scene tape up around Bridgewater College campus.
‘It’s crazy’: Richmond father thankful daughter is safe after Bridgewater College shooting
In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder