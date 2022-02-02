Police respond to overturned tractor-trailer crash in Henrico
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Tuesday morning.
At 8:00 a.m., crews responded to an overturned tractor-trailer on the 7800 block of Doran Road.
The roadway was closed for several hours so crews could safely clear the debris.
Police issued the all-clear just after 4:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.