Police make arrest in Henrico robbery

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police arrested a man following a burglary that happened Monday morning on West Broad Street.

Police were called to the scene just after 10:30 a.m. for a robbery.

Witnesses said a man walked in, demanded money, and left.

James Hendricks, 34, of New Jersey, was taken into custody less than 24 hours later.

Hendricks is being held at Henrico County Jail with no bond. He is charged with robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

