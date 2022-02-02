Police make arrest in Henrico robbery

Healthcare Pros
James T. Hendricks, 34, of New Jersey was arrested on charges of robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police arrested a man following a burglary that happened Monday morning on West Broad Street.

Police were called to the scene just after 10:30 a.m. for a robbery.

Witnesses said a man walked in, demanded money, and left.

James Hendricks, 34, of New Jersey, was taken into custody less than 24 hours later.

Hendricks is being held at Henrico County Jail with no bond. He is charged with robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

