One person killed in hit-run crash on Hull Street Road
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run crash left one person dead Wednesday morning.
Chesterfield Police say the crash occurred on US-360 Hull Street Road eastbound between Astor Road and Walmsley Boulevard.
Once on scene, they discovered a person had been struck by a car, and that person died on the scene.
Police say the road will be closed for several hours as the investigation into this crash continues.
This is a developing story - check back for updates
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.