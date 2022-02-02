One person killed in hit-run crash on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run crash left one person dead Wednesday morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All eastbound lanes remain closed along Hull Street near Walmsley Boulevard due to a fatal crash. According to Chesterfield Police, a pedestrian was struck during a hit and run incident. Avoid the area. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/SBRXTf2CbX — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) February 2, 2022

Chesterfield Police say the crash occurred on US-360 Hull Street Road eastbound between Astor Road and Walmsley Boulevard.

Once on scene, they discovered a person had been struck by a car, and that person died on the scene.

Police say the road will be closed for several hours as the investigation into this crash continues.

This is a developing story - check back for updates

