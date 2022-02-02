Healthcare Pros
One person killed in hit-run crash on Hull Street Road

Police say the road will be closed for several hours.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run crash left one person dead Wednesday morning.

Chesterfield Police say the crash occurred on US-360 Hull Street Road eastbound between Astor Road and Walmsley Boulevard.

Once on scene, they discovered a person had been struck by a car, and that person died on the scene.

Police say the road will be closed for several hours as the investigation into this crash continues.

This is a developing story - check back for updates

