Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

One confirmed dead in Pittsylvania County plane crash

(AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police confirm one person, the pilot, was on board a plane that crashed Tuesday afternoon in near Cardwell Lane in Pittsylvania County.

The pilot was killed. No name has been released.

The pilot of the Cessna 310R departed from Danville Regional Airport and crashed shortly after takeoff near Cardwell Lane in Ringgold.

The victim’s remains have been transported to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, Western Office for identification.

The NTSB and the FAA are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Student charged with having gun at Henrico High School
Franklin Coleman
Man convicted of murdering woman at Petersburg hotel
The FBI has joined the search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, who was last seen in his home Monday...
Police, FBI search for missing 4-year-old boy in Virginia

Latest News

Elizabeth Rosario lost her son in a car accident on Courthouse road on June 26, 2021. According...
‘He had a good heart’: Mother urges others to drive safely following son’s death
Virginia State Police say that a second girl has died after a car crash on the Eastern Shore.
Police: 2nd girl dies following Eastern Shore car crash
Generic photo.
Man killed in Sussex County tractor trailer crash identified
In total between Friday and Saturday, there were 38 total cancellations within into or out of...
38 flights canceled at RIC following Friday snow
Emergency services prepare for high winds as snow storm makes land fall throughout the state,
Northern Neck Electric Co-Op prepares for high winds as winter storm hits