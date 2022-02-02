No decision yet on lawsuit against Youngkin’s school masking choice

ARLINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - There was no ruling Wednesday on a challenge to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that lets parents decide about masking their children in schools.

After hearing two hours of arguments at an Arlington Circuit Court, the judge says she’ll need a little more time to make a ruling, according to NBC Washington.

Seven school boards, including Richmond Public Schools, want the judge to block executive order two.

Lawyers from the Attorney General’s Office ask that school districts be blocked from requiring universal masking.

NBC Washington reports the judge made it clear that her decision is not a ruling about who is right and wrong on mask policy, but instead, she says it’s about determining who has the authority to decide masking rules for school districts.

