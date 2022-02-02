News to Know for Feb. 2: Bridgewater College shooting; Threats against HBCUs; Sunny, cold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is a day of mourning as one college community comes to terms with a tragedy after a gunman opened fire on their campus.

They Were Known As The “Dynamic Duo”

Bridgewater College students and staff are in mourning following a shooting on their campus that left two officers dead.

An Ashland man is charged with shooting and killing Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson yesterday afternoon.

(1/6) A message from Bridgewater College President David Bushman:



Today our campus community experienced unspeakable tragedy. Two members of the Bridgewater College family were senselessly and violently taken from us. The sadness is palpable. — Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) February 2, 2022

Both officers were looking into reports about a suspicious man on campus. After a brief encounter, the gunman opened fire then took off.

The gunman, Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, of Ashland, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. and charged with capital murder.

Last year, the college was named one of the safest in the state. Now school leaders say it will take the entire community to heal from the loss of two of Bridgewater’s finest.

Classes at the college are canceled for today.

Flags Lowered

Virginia State Capitol (wdbj7)

Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags be lowered to half-staff today to honor officers Painter and Jefferson.

Today, I issued the following statement on the tragedy at Bridgewater College: pic.twitter.com/qXxgjZehYG — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) February 2, 2022

He released a statement recognizing their dedication to protecting everyone on campus. He also called on Virginians to keep their families and the Bridgewater community in our thoughts and prayers.

“Text Your Loved Ones, Let Them Know You’re Okay”

Crime scene tape up around Bridgewater College campus. (Bob Grebe - WHSV)

While the shooting and search for the suspect unfolded Tuesday, students were told to shelter in place and to text their parents that they were okay.

Situation is ongoing. We are communicating with authorities. Will update. Text to let your loved ones know you are okay. — Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) February 1, 2022

One of the students texted her father, Andre Freeman who lives in Richmond.

“She texted the family at about 1:20 to let the family know there was a shooter on campus and she was preparing to go on lockdown,” Freeman said.

Freeman’s daughter, a sophomore at Bridgewater College, then went into a classroom as her instructor barricaded the door, and the situation unfolded.

“She was a little bit frantic. She was much better now. She texted a few minutes ago, and the lockdown is over. They’re back to their dorms. I’m glad nobody else got hurt,” Freeman said.

Andre is breathing a sigh of relief now that his daughter is safe. Thanks to the heroic actions of the selfless officers who gave their lives to protect kids, just like his.

