Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

News to Know for Feb. 2: Bridgewater College shooting; Threats against HBCUs; Sunny, cold

Classes at Bridgewater College have been canceled on Wednesday
Classes at Bridgewater College have been canceled on Wednesday(NBC12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is a day of mourning as one college community comes to terms with a tragedy after a gunman opened fire on their campus.

They Were Known As The “Dynamic Duo”

Bridgewater College students and staff are in mourning following a shooting on their campus that left two officers dead.

An Ashland man is charged with shooting and killing Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson yesterday afternoon.

Both officers were looking into reports about a suspicious man on campus. After a brief encounter, the gunman opened fire then took off.

The gunman, Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, of Ashland, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. and charged with capital murder.

Last year, the college was named one of the safest in the state. Now school leaders say it will take the entire community to heal from the loss of two of Bridgewater’s finest.

Classes at the college are canceled for today.

Flags Lowered

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(wdbj7)

Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags be lowered to half-staff today to honor officers Painter and Jefferson.

He released a statement recognizing their dedication to protecting everyone on campus. He also called on Virginians to keep their families and the Bridgewater community in our thoughts and prayers.

“Text Your Loved Ones, Let Them Know You’re Okay”

Crime scene tape up around Bridgewater College campus.
Crime scene tape up around Bridgewater College campus.(Bob Grebe - WHSV)

While the shooting and search for the suspect unfolded Tuesday, students were told to shelter in place and to text their parents that they were okay.

One of the students texted her father, Andre Freeman who lives in Richmond.

“She texted the family at about 1:20 to let the family know there was a shooter on campus and she was preparing to go on lockdown,” Freeman said.

Freeman’s daughter, a sophomore at Bridgewater College, then went into a classroom as her instructor barricaded the door, and the situation unfolded.

“She was a little bit frantic. She was much better now. She texted a few minutes ago, and the lockdown is over. They’re back to their dorms. I’m glad nobody else got hurt,” Freeman said.

Andre is breathing a sigh of relief now that his daughter is safe. Thanks to the heroic actions of the selfless officers who gave their lives to protect kids, just like his.

VSU, VUU Respond To HBCU Bomb Threats

More than 20 historically black colleges and universities have received bomb threats in the...
More than 20 historically black colleges and universities have received bomb threats in the last two days.(WWBT)

More than 20 historically black colleges and universities were put on high alert over the last two days following several bomb threats.

Both Virginia State University and Virginia Union University say there have not been any threats made to those campuses, but they are working to be proactive.

VUU says it is in contact with the FBI-Richmond office as they support the investigation into the threats.

Henrico Juvenile Arrested

(NBC12)

A student has been taken into custody at Henrico High School after he was found with a gun on school grounds.

The school’s security team alerted police about the gun which they say was stolen around 2:00 p.m. yesterday.

The student is now in juvenile detention on several charges.

Henrico Police also emphasized that there is no known threat to the school, but that these situations are never taken lightly.

Sunny & Dry

Looks like today will be a sunny and dry day before we have the possibility of rain tomorrow evening.

Today will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

Final Thought

“Hard times don’t create heroes. It is during the hard times when the ‘hero’ within us is revealed.” — Bob Riley

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Student charged with having gun at Henrico High School
According to HCPS, some students are being allowed to attend class without a mask, but adhering...
Henrico Schools allowing maskless students in class despite district-wide policy
Newly empowered Republican lawmakers in Virginia who opposed legalizing simple possession of...
Virginia Republicans push for changes in marijuana law

Latest News

Crime scene tape up around Bridgewater College campus.
‘It’s crazy’: Richmond father thankful daughter is safe after Bridgewater College shooting
In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
‘It’s crazy’: Richmond father thankful daughter is safe after Bridgewater Collge shooting
‘It’s crazy’: Richmond father thankful daughter is safe after Bridgewater Collge shooting