Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man killed in Chesterfield hotel shooting identified

Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike
Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police have identified a man killed in a double shooting at a hotel.

Officers were called to the Holiday Inn on Midlothian Turnpike just after midnight on Jan. 31.

Police first found a man with gunshot wounds in the lobby before they found a second man who had been shot in a hotel room.

The man found in the hotel room was later identified as Markendrick T. Davis, 22, of Atlanta, Georgia. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. The man found in the lobby was taken to the hospital and expected to recover.

While investigating, police said the two shot at each other during a fight in the hotel room.

Police are still investigating but say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

If you have any information about what happened, call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Student charged with having gun at Henrico High School
According to HCPS, some students are being allowed to attend class without a mask, but adhering...
Henrico Schools allowing maskless students in class despite district-wide policy
Franklin Coleman
Man convicted of murdering woman at Petersburg hotel

Latest News

Police say the road will be closed for several hours.
One person killed in hit-run crash on Hull Street Road
This year GRTC honors its own employees who broke the color barrier to become the first African...
GRTC honors transit pioneers, change-makers for Black History Month
The crash occurred on the 7800 block of Doran Road.
Police respond to overturned tractor-trailer crash in Henrico
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police search for person of interest in multiple commercial burglaries