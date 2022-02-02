Last Afghan refugees at Fort Pickett resettled

FORT PICKETT, Va. (WWBT) - The last of the Afghan refugees at Fort Pickett as part of Operation Allies Welcome have been resettled.

Fort Pickett was the sixth of eight installations helping with the resettlement of the refugees to complete the process.

Excellent news! The final Afghan refugees living at military bases in Virginia have been successfully resettled! Extending my greatest thanks to all the many individuals and organizations involved. We’ll keep supporting our Afghan allies at a federal level. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) February 2, 2022

Across the country, more than 68,000 Afghan evacuees have joined new communities.

“Task Force Pickett is the sixth of eight task forces on Department of Defense installations here in the U.S. to complete its support to Operation Allies Welcome,” said Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of U.S. Northern Command. “I remain impressed with how our military members and the interagency team at Fort Pickett worked together to enable the resettlement of more than 10,300 Afghan personnel to their new communities here in America.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.