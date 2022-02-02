Healthcare Pros
Last Afghan refugees at Fort Pickett resettled

The last of the Afghan refugees at Fort Pickett as part of Operation Allies Welcome have been resettled.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT PICKETT, Va. (WWBT) - The last of the Afghan refugees at Fort Pickett as part of Operation Allies Welcome have been resettled.

Fort Pickett was the sixth of eight installations helping with the resettlement of the refugees to complete the process.

Across the country, more than 68,000 Afghan evacuees have joined new communities.

“Task Force Pickett is the sixth of eight task forces on Department of Defense installations here in the U.S. to complete its support to Operation Allies Welcome,” said Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of U.S. Northern Command. “I remain impressed with how our military members and the interagency team at Fort Pickett worked together to enable the resettlement of more than 10,300 Afghan personnel to their new communities here in America.”

For more information, click here.

