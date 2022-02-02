Healthcare Pros
‘It’s crazy’: Richmond father thankful daughter is safe after Bridgewater College shooting

By Simone Cuccurullo
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WWBT) - While a shooting and search for a suspect unfolded Tuesday at Bridgewater College, students were told to shelter in place. The college also encouraged students to text their parents that they were okay. One of those students texted her father, Andre Freeman, who lives in Richmond.

It’s a call no parent ever wants to receive.

“She texted the family at about 1:20 to let the family know there was a shooter on campus and she was preparing to go on lockdown,” Freeman said.

Freeman’s daughter, a sophomore at Bridgewater College, then went into a classroom as her instructor barricaded the door, and the situation unfolded.

“You come to expect things at larger schools, but to hear something like this occur at a small town like Bridgewater - it’s crazy,” Freeman said.

2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder

Once the suspect was eventually taken into custody, the lockdown was lifted after several hours.

Freeman’s daughter texted him to let him know she was okay.

“She was a little bit frantic. She was much better now. She texted a few minutes ago, and the lockdown is over. They’re back to their dorms. I’m glad nobody else got hurt,” Freeman said.

Andre is breathing a sigh of relief now that his daughter is safe. Thanks to the heroic actions of the selfless officers who gave their lives to protect kids, just like his.

