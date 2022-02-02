RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In honor of Black History Month, GRTC Transit System is honoring its own employees who broke the color barrier to become the first African American in GRTC’s Transportation, Administration, and Maintenance Departments.

Transportation

GRTC honors transit pioneers, change-makers for Black History Month (GRTC)

GRTC’s Transportation Department was one of the first to include African Americans in public-facing roles. In the early to mid-1960s, African American operators such as David Williams Sr., Stanley Lucas, Johnny Branch, and Joe Taylor became the First African American Bus Operators.

Maintenance

Maintenance employees (GRTC)

In the Maintenance Department, similar changes occurred in the 1960s. While African Americans worked in maintenance support capacities, it wasn’t until the mid-1960s that African Americans like Richard Mickie, Clarence Fortune, and W.C. Woolridge were hired as technicians. Mechanic Quinton Alexander eventually transitioned to a public-facing role as an operator.

Administration

Ellwood Anderson (GRTC)

Administrative positions began including African Americans by the early 1970s. Al Sanders, Roscoe Moon, Jr., and Ellwood Anderson were a few who transitioned to the administrative leadership including Assistant Director of Transportation, Assistant Safety Director, and Director of Transportation.

Eldridge Coles began as a bus operator in 1967, served as GRTC’s CEO from 2010-2013, and currently serves on GRTC’s Board of Directors.

By 2005, John Lewis became GRTC’s first African American Chief Executive Officer, the highest-ranking position at the company.

