Gov. Youngkin releases statement, issues flag order for victims of Bridgewater College shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin, all United States and Virginia flags are to be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise Wednesday, and lasting until sunset to honor the officers lost during the Bridgewater College shooting.

“My heart is broken tonight by the tragic loss of two officers at Bridgewater College today. These officers were dedicated to protecting the students and faculty of the college and I have ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff tomorrow to honor their memory and courageous efforts. The First Lady and I ask Virginians to keep their family, friends, and the Bridgewater community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

This applies to flags flown on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.