Fans, coaches in central Virginia reflect on legacy of Tom Brady

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles, NFL legend Tom Brady officially announced he is retiring on Tuesday.

This comes after reports over the weekend that said Brady was stepping back from the field.

Brady fans like Gene Landry say he heard the news while out with some friends and couldn’t believe it.

“When we first heard, we were like, ‘oh my God. I can’t believe this is happening,’” Landry said. “I mean, is this for real? We knew sooner or later he would retire, but we didn’t think he would retire right now.”

Landry has been collecting sports memorabilia all of his life, and over the last ten years, has operated his business, Lakeside Sports Cards & Collectibles, off of Lakeside Avenue in Richmond.

The card collector says no other card sells like Tom Brady, and because of Brady’s decision, his memorabilia will likely go up in value.

Over Brady’s 22 seasons of play, Landry said he took interest in Brady before the quarterback became a household name.

“You have to understand that Tom Brady was a six-round draft pick, 199th overall,” Landry said. “They didn’t print a gazillion of him as they did for everybody else because there was no hype for Tom Brady. He was just a nobody.”

Fans aren’t the only ones about to miss Brady. Highland Springs football coach Loren Johnson says Brady was always inspiring the next generation of players.

“It’s a love-hate relationship with Tom Brady, but I think all the kids know about how good of a football player he really is, and what he’s done for the game,” Johnson said.

Johnson says being the same age as Brady, he can see where priorities can change. But love or hate the quarterback, he was always a spectacle to watch.

He says the routine of never giving anything but your best is what Brady’s leaving behind and will motivate the next all-time greatest quarterback.

“Whether they’re in the NFL right now, or a guy that’s playing high school football right now that emulates him,” Johnson said. “Someone who is reading his books, that’s reading stories, or changing their diet as we speak. I think there’s a kid somewhere in this world that’s trying to be better than Tom Brady, and I think he’ll get it did or she’ll get it done.”

