Dominion contribution-limit bills killed by lawmakers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — On a bipartisan basis, Virginia lawmakers have quickly dispensed with this year’s key legislative efforts to rein in campaign cash from Richmond-based lobbying powerhouse Dominion Energy.

A House committee struck down on Wednesday morning two campaign finance reform measures aimed at the energy company’s Virginia electric utility and certain other regulated entities.

A Senate committee defeated two other related bills a day earlier.

Legislative efforts to rein in Dominion’s influence through campaign contributions have become a perennial issue in recent years due to growing concern over the company’s ability to push through legislation minimizing the chances that it would have to lower its rates.

