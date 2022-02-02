Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Dominion contribution-limit bills killed by lawmakers

Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville (FILE)
Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — On a bipartisan basis, Virginia lawmakers have quickly dispensed with this year’s key legislative efforts to rein in campaign cash from Richmond-based lobbying powerhouse Dominion Energy.

A House committee struck down on Wednesday morning two campaign finance reform measures aimed at the energy company’s Virginia electric utility and certain other regulated entities.

A Senate committee defeated two other related bills a day earlier.

Legislative efforts to rein in Dominion’s influence through campaign contributions have become a perennial issue in recent years due to growing concern over the company’s ability to push through legislation minimizing the chances that it would have to lower its rates.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Police say the road will be closed for several hours.
One person killed in hit-run crash on Hull Street Road
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Bridgewater College shooting suspect makes first court appearance, now facing 5 charges
Student charged with having gun at Henrico High School

Latest News

General Assembly considers marijuana bills
General Assembly committees consider marijuana bills
Members of the law enforcement community are mourning the loss of John Painter and J.J....
‘They both are heroes’: Community mourns Bridgewater College officers killed in shooting
Members of the department reflect on what Black history means to them.
Richmond Police pay tribute to Black officers both past, present
Memorial honors slain Bridgewater College officers
Memorial honors slain Bridgewater College officers
A memorial grows outside Bridgewater College's Flory Hall in memory of Officers John Painter...
Memorial honors slain Bridgewater College officers