Bill allowing cocktails to-go until 2024 passes House
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cocktails to-go could remain an option for the next few years.
On Wednesday, the House passed a bill that extends cocktails to-go until July 2024.
The bill aims to support hospitality businesses and restaurants struggling with the impacts of the pandemic.
Businesses were allowed to start selling cocktails to-go in the spring of 2020, but that bill is set to expire in July.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.