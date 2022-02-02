Bill allowing cocktails to-go until 2024 passes House

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cocktails to-go could remain an option for the next few years.

On Wednesday, the House passed a bill that extends cocktails to-go until July 2024.

The bill aims to support hospitality businesses and restaurants struggling with the impacts of the pandemic.

Businesses were allowed to start selling cocktails to-go in the spring of 2020, but that bill is set to expire in July.

