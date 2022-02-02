Healthcare Pros
Bill allowing cocktails to-go until 2024 passes House

A bar at a restaurant
A bar at a restaurant(Pexels)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cocktails to-go could remain an option for the next few years.

On Wednesday, the House passed a bill that extends cocktails to-go until July 2024.

The bill aims to support hospitality businesses and restaurants struggling with the impacts of the pandemic.

Businesses were allowed to start selling cocktails to-go in the spring of 2020, but that bill is set to expire in July.

