Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia Box relocating to 250,000 square foot facility in Sandston

The property is located at 3930 Technology Court in Sandston, VA.
The property is located at 3930 Technology Court in Sandston, VA.(Susan Childress)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Box has recently announced they will be expanding to a 250,000 square foot industrial facility in White Oak Technology Park in Sandston.

The property is located at 3930 Technology Court. Fenton Childers and Nathan Shor of S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. represented the tenant in this transaction.

Virginia Box’s parent company Pratt Inc. is the fifth largest corrugated packaging company and the world’s largest, privately-held 100% recycled paper and packaging company with more than 10,000 employees.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike
Police say fight led to deadly shooting at Chesterfield hotel
A trooper was burned while attempting at rescue three people from a burning vehicle on I-95.
One dead, three hurt, including trooper in fiery I-95 crash
According to HCPS, some students are being allowed to attend class without a mask, but adhering...
Henrico Schools allowing maskless students in class despite district-wide policy
Newly empowered Republican lawmakers in Virginia who opposed legalizing simple possession of...
Virginia Republicans push for changes in marijuana law
On Jan. 27, the school board’s decision allowing for optional masking went into effect.
Chesterfield Education Association: Votes no confidence in school board

Latest News

Bridgewater College
Reports of active shooter on Bridgewater College campus
Locally, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says it will be ready for that rollout when the...
Richmond - Henrico Health Districts ready for under 5 year old COVID-19 vaccine rollout
On Thursday mornings, you will pick up groceries from The Market at 25th and deliver them to...
Looking to support RPS Students? Richmond Schools is looking for grocery delivery drivers
The test will begin Feb. 2 at noon
VCU to conduct full test of alert systems on Wednesday