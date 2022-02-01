Virginia Box relocating to 250,000 square foot facility in Sandston

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Box has recently announced they will be expanding to a 250,000 square foot industrial facility in White Oak Technology Park in Sandston.

The property is located at 3930 Technology Court. Fenton Childers and Nathan Shor of S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. represented the tenant in this transaction.

Virginia Box’s parent company Pratt Inc. is the fifth largest corrugated packaging company and the world’s largest, privately-held 100% recycled paper and packaging company with more than 10,000 employees.

