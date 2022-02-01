VCU students weigh in on decision to end COVID-19 vaccine requirement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students attending Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond have different opinions when it comes to the decision made to end the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot requirements for students.

VCU joins a growing list of state-run schools, including UVA, Virginia Tech, Radford, JMU, and George Mason University, who have dropped their COVID-19 vaccine requirements just days after Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares issued his legal opinion, saying public universities cannot require the COVID vaccine as part of a student’s general condition to enroll or attend in-person classes.

VCU said this change in the vaccine mandate came as a result of this legal opinion and the high vaccination rates reported on campus. At the end of the fall semester, VCU reported more than 97 percent of faculty and staff along with more than 95 percent of students received their COVID-19 vaccine.

Hours after VCU’s decision was released, students have mixed feelings towards the decision.

VCU student Kaila Gunn said she was surprised by the decision and is worried about the impacts this decision could have.

“I’m feeling a little bit weary because most of my classes are in person this semester,” she said. “It’s just a little bit overwhelming knowing that people don’t have to have the vaccine and they can still come to in-person classes.”

VCU student Sree Nimmalagadda said he’s neutral on this topic.

“I’m more neutral on the vaccine mandate,” he said. “I’m fine with whether you choose to get it or not.”

This also comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin signs an executive order to lift the vaccine requirement for state employees. Since this was signed, VCU lifted their COV-19 vaccine mandate for all their employees.

As a result of VCU’s decision, COVID-19 vaccine holds placed on student accounts will be removed and surveillance testing for non-vaccinated students will end.

In an email to NBC12, a spokesperson from VCU said 25 holds were deactivated from students who didn’t comply with the vaccination mandate from last semester.

The spokesperson also went on to write,” It is important to note that holds to students who did not report receiving a booster were never applied as the reporting deadline had not yet passed prior to the change in the requirement.”

On Friday, Attorney General Jason Miyares told NBC12 he released his legal opinion based on a section from the Code of Virginia.

“Section 23.1-800 lists six very specific vaccines that you’re required to take or you’re required to have prior to attending a Virginia four-year college,” Miyares told NBC12 on Friday.

However, NBC12 legal analyst Steven Benjamin believes colleges could find a loophole.

“The only but here is that the statute the attorney general relies on now only applies to students who are enrolling for the first time,” said Benjamin. “Because that statute isn’t specific to the entire general student body, then, if challenged, a court could very well reject the attorney general’s analysis and uphold the university’s broad grant of power, both expressed and implied, to do whatever is necessary to protect the health and safety and welfare of their students.”

VCU said students who are currently or periodically in hospital, clinical or other health care settings will have to follow the requirements of their placement site.

