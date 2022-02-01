Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VCU ends policy requiring COVID vaccine for students

VCU campus.
VCU campus.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University ended its policy requiring students to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster.

VCU said the change comes as the campus has a high vaccination rate and the legal opinion of Virginia’s Attorney General that Virginia state universities cannot require the COVID-19 vaccine as a general condition of students’ enrollment or in-person attendance.

However, due to federal requirements, students who are currently or periodically in hospital, clinical or other health care settings will have to follow the requirements of their placement.

“For students not in those settings, the Feb. 1 deadline to report booster vaccine status is also no longer required. COVID-19 vaccine holds on student accounts will be removed and surveillance testing for non-vaccinated students will end,” VCU said in an update.

Students and employees with COVID-19 symptoms can still get tested for free. At-will testing for those without symptoms will also be available by appointment.

VCU said that masks will still be required indoors throughout the university and health system buildings. Masks are also required at outdoor events of 50 people or more.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A trooper was burned while attempting at rescue three people from a burning vehicle on I-95.
One dead, three hurt, including trooper in fiery I-95 crash
Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike
Police say fight led to deadly shooting at Chesterfield hotel
34-year-old Edin Barrera Reynozo of Richmond is charged with felony hit and run and driving...
Arrest made in fatal hit and run
Richmond officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike on...
Police identify man found dead inside Richmond apartment
Generic photo.
Man killed in Sussex County tractor trailer crash identified

Latest News

Masks will still be required while riding buses
First day of no mask mandate or contact tracing in Hanover County Public Schools
According to HCPS, some students are being allowed to attend class without a mask, but adhering...
Henrico Schools allowing maskless students in class despite district-wide policy
Testing will be available by walk-in and appointment only.
Looking for COVID-19 tests? Here’s some testing opportunities available this week
As of Jan. 31, at least 6,753,014 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the...
Over 90% of Virginia’s adults vaccinated with at least 1 dose | More than 14 million vaccines administered