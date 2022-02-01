VCU to conduct full test of alert systems on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University will conduct a full test of its emergency communications and alerting systems on Wednesday.

Sirens and alert systems on the Monroe Park, MCV campuses, and the VCU Police Department headquarters will be included in this test starting at noon.

VCU says the full test will include a one-minute siren activation, along with text messages, Alertus boxes, mass email, digital signs, desktop alert, LiveSafe, VCU Mobile, and social media.

Ten minutes before the test, VCU alert subscribers will receive a message indicating that testing will begin at noon. They will also receive a text message at noon to signal the start of the test. Then VCU Police will send out a third message notifying subscribers once testing has ended.

