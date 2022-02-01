“This would be the biggest potential conflict since WWII”: Virginia senator weighs in on tensions between Russia and Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - World leaders are bracing for the potential fallout if Russia decides to invade the Ukraine. Meanwhile, conversations are beginning in Washington, D.C. over how America should react.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who is chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, told the Gray Television Washington News Bureau he believes “real consequences” will occur as a result of the conflict. Warner said he believes Democrats and Republicans are united in efforts to sanction Putin if he takes action.

“If Russia were to invade Ukraine, this would be the biggest potential conflict since World War II, at least in that part of the world, with our most essential allies,” he said as he urged American diplomats and leaders to continue to work with NATO allies.

Warner called Vladimir Putin a “bully.” He also said Ukraine is a democracy that wants to work with Western Europe, while Russia is an authoritarian state.

“So now, the British, the French, the Germans, to a lesser extent, are all standing united against Russia, saying, ‘You invade this European country that’s not trying to invade you, there’s going to be huge consequences.’ We don’t need to see the advance of authoritarian regimes in Europe, or, for that matter, anywhere else in the world,” he said.

Warner said he believes President Joe Biden has “done a good job” rebuilding allies in NATO. The Senate Armed Services Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee continue to have briefings on the situation as it unfolds.

“You know, we don’t want to see a more aggressive Russia, not only in Ukraine, but they would then try to extend their power even further, so, this is really a moment for the United States to step up,” he said. “And what I was so proud about 500 business leaders from all over Europe and Asia was that they were saying they were glad to see America reestablish its traditional role as the leader of democracy and the leader of the West.”

