Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

“This would be the biggest potential conflict since WWII”: Virginia senator weighs in on tensions between Russia and Ukraine

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) says Vladimir Putin is a ‘bully’ as he discusses America’s possible future involvement in the conflict
“This would be the biggest potential conflict since WWII”: Virginia senator weighs in on...
“This would be the biggest potential conflict since WWII”: Virginia senator weighs in on tensions between Russia and Ukraine
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - World leaders are bracing for the potential fallout if Russia decides to invade the Ukraine. Meanwhile, conversations are beginning in Washington, D.C. over how America should react.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who is chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, told the Gray Television Washington News Bureau he believes “real consequences” will occur as a result of the conflict. Warner said he believes Democrats and Republicans are united in efforts to sanction Putin if he takes action.

“If Russia were to invade Ukraine, this would be the biggest potential conflict since World War II, at least in that part of the world, with our most essential allies,” he said as he urged American diplomats and leaders to continue to work with NATO allies.

Warner called Vladimir Putin a “bully.” He also said Ukraine is a democracy that wants to work with Western Europe, while Russia is an authoritarian state.

“So now, the British, the French, the Germans, to a lesser extent, are all standing united against Russia, saying, ‘You invade this European country that’s not trying to invade you, there’s going to be huge consequences.’ We don’t need to see the advance of authoritarian regimes in Europe, or, for that matter, anywhere else in the world,” he said.

Warner said he believes President Joe Biden has “done a good job” rebuilding allies in NATO. The Senate Armed Services Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee continue to have briefings on the situation as it unfolds.

“You know, we don’t want to see a more aggressive Russia, not only in Ukraine, but they would then try to extend their power even further, so, this is really a moment for the United States to step up,” he said. “And what I was so proud about 500 business leaders from all over Europe and Asia was that they were saying they were glad to see America reestablish its traditional role as the leader of democracy and the leader of the West.”

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike
Police say fight led to deadly shooting at Chesterfield hotel
A trooper was burned while attempting at rescue three people from a burning vehicle on I-95.
One dead, three hurt, including trooper in fiery I-95 crash
According to HCPS, some students are being allowed to attend class without a mask, but adhering...
Henrico Schools allowing maskless students in class despite district-wide policy
Newly empowered Republican lawmakers in Virginia who opposed legalizing simple possession of...
Virginia Republicans push for changes in marijuana law
On Jan. 27, the school board’s decision allowing for optional masking went into effect.
Chesterfield Education Association: Votes no confidence in school board

Latest News

Newly empowered Republican lawmakers in Virginia who opposed legalizing simple possession of...
Virginia Republicans push for changes in marijuana law
Virginia State Capitol.
Bills advance that would halt planned minimum wage increases
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to add at least 20 new charter schools.
Governor Youngkin pushes for more charter schools in Virginia
Governor Youngkin’s pushes for more charter schools in Virginia
Governor Youngkin’s pushes for more charter schools in Virginia
(Source: NBC12)
Bill to regulate explicit books in school libraries killed