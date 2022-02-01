Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Student charged with having gun at Henrico High School

((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico High School student has been charged with having a gun at school.

Just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 1, police were told by Henrico High School security personnel that a student had a gun.

“Staff saw the student on the school grounds, arriving late when the weapon was recovered,” a release said.

Officials said the school and resource officers secured the weapon and took the student into custody.

The student was taken to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home and charged with possession of a firearm on school property, concealed weapon, underage possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.

“Please take this time to ensure your firearms are accounted for and secure. Discuss the responsibilities and repercussions associated with possessing guns. Having these conversations today provides a safer Henrico tomorrow,” police said.

A release said there is no known threat to the school, students or staff.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike
Police say fight led to deadly shooting at Chesterfield hotel
Crime scene tape up around Bridgewater College campus.
Lockdown lifted, suspect in custody after reports of active shooter on Bridgewater College campus
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
According to HCPS, some students are being allowed to attend class without a mask, but adhering...
Henrico Schools allowing maskless students in class despite district-wide policy
A trooper was burned while attempting at rescue three people from a burning vehicle on I-95.
One dead, three hurt, including trooper in fiery I-95 crash

Latest News

Crime scene tape up around Bridgewater College campus.
2 officers shot, suspect in custody at Bridgewater College
While some school districts have decided to lift their mask mandate, other school districts...
ACLU says repealing mask mandate violates Americans with Disabilities Act, files lawsuit
Heavy police on Main St. near Bridgewater College. This is on College Ave.
Report of active shooting at Bridgewater College
Locally, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says it will be ready for that rollout when the...
Richmond - Henrico Health Districts ready for under 5 year old COVID-19 vaccine rollout