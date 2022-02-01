Student charged with having gun at Henrico High School

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico High School student has been charged with having a gun at school.

Just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 1, police were told by Henrico High School security personnel that a student had a gun.

“Staff saw the student on the school grounds, arriving late when the weapon was recovered,” a release said.

Officials said the school and resource officers secured the weapon and took the student into custody.

The student was taken to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home and charged with possession of a firearm on school property, concealed weapon, underage possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.

“Please take this time to ensure your firearms are accounted for and secure. Discuss the responsibilities and repercussions associated with possessing guns. Having these conversations today provides a safer Henrico tomorrow,” police said.

A release said there is no known threat to the school, students or staff.

