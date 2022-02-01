Stafford man arrested one-year later after high-speed chase ended in violent crash

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - After being released from the hospital, deputies in Stafford County have officially arrested a man they say led them on a high-speed chase that ended in a violent crash last year.

Deputies say on Oct. 24, 2021, they attempted to stop a reckless driver on Mine Road, but the driver refused to stop. A pursuit began westbound on Garrisonville Road to Rock Hill Church Road.

The suspect continued speeding through Hartwood to southbound Warrenton Road. The pursuit ended when the driver ran a red light at Butler Road and Chatham Heights Road, crashing into a vehicle turning at that intersection.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were seriously injured.

Christopher Belcher, 21, of Stafford was also seriously injured in the crash. Once he was released from the hospital he was charged with DWI with reckless disregard, victim permanently impaired, maiming another while driving under the influence, eluding and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Belcher is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

