Suspect in custody after reports of active shooter on Bridgewater College campus

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WWBT) - Police have a suspect in custody following reports of an active shooting on Bridgewater College campus.

The situation continues to unfold and possible injuries related to the situation are unknown.

The college told students to shelter in place and to “text to let your loved ones know you are okay.”

Situation is ongoing. We are communicating with authorities. Will update. Text to let your loved ones know you are okay. — Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) February 1, 2022

About 45 minutes after the initial alert from the college, it said an individual was in custody. However, the situation remained ongoing.

Bridgewater College said a suspect was taken into custody in connection to the incident. (Daniel Lin – Daily News-Record)

At 2:35 p.m., the college tweeted that the shelter in place was still in effect. Bridgewater also tweeted not to be alarmed because police are moving through the buildings and to listen to their instructions.

Autoplay Caption

The Bridgewater Community Center is closed at this time, and the town is asking people to avoid the college and area around it until further notice. The shelter in place order for the town itself has been lifted, but the campus one remains in effect.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he has been briefed on the situation and is continuing to monitor it.

I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College. The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) February 1, 2022

Virginia State Police is on the scene, and Harrisonburg Police are also assisting.

NBC12 is heading to the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.