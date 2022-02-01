Healthcare Pros
Suspect in custody after reports of active shooter on Bridgewater College campus

Crime scene tape up around Bridgewater College campus.
Crime scene tape up around Bridgewater College campus.(Bob Grebe - WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WWBT) - Police have a suspect in custody following reports of an active shooting on Bridgewater College campus.

The situation continues to unfold and possible injuries related to the situation are unknown.

The college told students to shelter in place and to “text to let your loved ones know you are okay.”

About 45 minutes after the initial alert from the college, it said an individual was in custody. However, the situation remained ongoing.

Bridgewater College said a suspect was taken into custody in connection to the incident.
Bridgewater College said a suspect was taken into custody in connection to the incident.(Daniel Lin – Daily News-Record)

At 2:35 p.m., the college tweeted that the shelter in place was still in effect. Bridgewater also tweeted not to be alarmed because police are moving through the buildings and to listen to their instructions.

The Bridgewater Community Center is closed at this time, and the town is asking people to avoid the college and area around it until further notice. The shelter in place order for the town itself has been lifted, but the campus one remains in effect.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he has been briefed on the situation and is continuing to monitor it.

Virginia State Police is on the scene, and Harrisonburg Police are also assisting.

NBC12 is heading to the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

