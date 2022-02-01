Removal of Confederate monument pedestals to begin this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond along with Team Henry Enterprises are set to dismantle and transport the pedestals that previously held monuments to the Confederacy this week.

In a press release, the city says the code of the Commonwealth of Virginia gives local governing bodies the authority to determine the final disposition of publicly owned monuments or memorials for war veterans.

On Jan. 24, Richmond City Council decided that all dismantled pedestal materials and statues will be given to the Black History Museum and Culture Center

Pedestals associated with the monuments to Matthew F. Maury, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, Jefferson Davis, J.E.B. Stuart, and Confederate soldiers and sailors and the Confederate Cannon are scheduled to be removed.

The A.P. Hill statue and pedestal are also included in this contract - specifically the removal of the cast-iron monument and removal of the stone pedestal and all associated materials. The city will coordinate plans for the burial site and remains of A.P. Hill and the required permits with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

The city says work could last as long as two months, depending on the status of the A.P. Hill removal.

