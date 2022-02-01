PHOTOS: First all-electric passenger plane preps to fly

Healthcare Pros
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The world’s first all-electric passenger plane is almost ready to hit the skies.

The company Eviation calls this new aircraft “Alice.” Its prototype first debuted in 2019.

The Israeli company says the electric commuter plane can carry up to nine passengers for one hour and has a maximum cruise speed of 287 miles per hour.

Since December, it has been going through low-speed taxi tests in Seattle. A high-speed taxi test could come in the next few weeks.

Eviation’s CEO says “Alice” may be just weeks away from its first flight.

