Peppa Pig Live! is coming to Richmond’s Dominion Energy Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news parents, Peppa Pig, and her friends will be going on tour, and they will be making a special stop in Richmond.

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure will be coming to Richmond’s Dominion Energy Center on March 29th at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 4 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available online, or at the Box Office located at 6 North Laurel Street from Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Little piggies will join Peppa, George, Daddy Pig, and her school friends on an outdoor adventure full of singing, dancing, games, and surprises.

