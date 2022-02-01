Healthcare Pros
Peppa Pig Live! is coming to Richmond’s Dominion Energy Center

The live show is coming to Richmond in March. (Source: Peppa Pig/Facebook)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news parents, Peppa Pig, and her friends will be going on tour, and they will be making a special stop in Richmond.

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure will be coming to Richmond’s Dominion Energy Center on March 29th at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 4 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available online, or at the Box Office located at 6 North Laurel Street from Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Little piggies will join Peppa, George, Daddy Pig, and her school friends on an outdoor adventure full of singing, dancing, games, and surprises.

For more information, click here.

