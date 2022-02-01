News to Know for Feb. 1: Some colleges drop vaccine mandate; Chesterfield pro-mask rally; New Fire Chief makes history

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s Black History Month, and one woman is making history with her new job, but before we get into that let’s dive into our other top headlines!

Some Colleges Drop Vaccine Requirements

More universities across the Commonwealth are dropping their COVID vaccine requirements for students.

This comes after Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion saying that schools cannot make these vaccines a condition of enrollment or in-person attendance.

Within the last 24 hours - VCU, Radford, Virginia Tech, and George Mason have said they will no longer require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccination requirements for staff have also ended as part of an executive order from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Chesterfield Parents Speak Out

Some parents are making their voices heard as they push for school leaders to reinstate a mask mandate.

The school board voted 3-2 to allow parents to decide whether their child needs to mask up in school on Jan. 25.

A group of people in favor of wearing masks in schools gathered before the Dale District budget town hall meeting last night.

They agree with the Chesterfield Education Association - which ratified a vote of “no confidence” in the school board following its decision to lift the mask mandate.

We asked Superintendent Merv Daughtery about the CEA’s vote of having no confidence in the board and he declined to comment.

Mask Loophole?

According to HCPS, some students are being allowed to attend class without a mask, but adhering to other mitigation strategies. (NBC12)

Henrico schools kept a universal masking policy - but we’ve learned that some students are allowed to learn in classrooms unmasked.

An email to some teachers at Deep Run High School shows around a dozen families don’t want their kids to wear masks citing The governor’s Executive Order.

Instead of masks - the district says other measures are being used for those students - including plexiglass desk shields and extra social distancing.

Some parents and teachers say the school system is violating its own policy.

A Henrico Schools spokeswoman says out of the nearly 49-thousand students - about a dozen families do not want their children to wear a mask in school.

The district added that the main goal is to have every student learn in-person using layered mitigation efforts to minimize the spread of COVID.

Bomb Threats At HBCUs

At least six historically black colleges and universities received bomb threats yesterday.

It’s the second time this month a number of HBCUs received threats. In January, at least three had to shut down and relocate students and faculty.

Nothing was found on those campuses.

Woman Makes History

Tina Watkins previously served as Battalion Chief for Richmond Fire in 11 years. (City of Petersburg)

Petersburg now has its first Black female Fire Chief after 250 years of service.

Newly sworn-in Chief Tina Watkins joined Richmond’s Fire Department in 1988 - later becoming its first female officer.

She is now leaving behind her role as Battalion Chief to take on a new one.

“It’s all so surreal, you know I’m just living my childhood dream from the age of 8 and I worked hard to get where I am and right now I’m just happy, I’m kinda speechless,” Watkins said.

Over the next few weeks - Chief Watkins says she’ll begin making a game plan for where she wants to take the department in the future.

Final Thought

“Diversity is not about how we differ. Diversity is about embracing one another’s uniqueness.” — Ola Joseph

