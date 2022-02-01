Healthcare Pros
Manchin, key Democrat, says Build Back Better bill is ‘dead’

FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., responds to questions from reporters before a meeting with...
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., responds to questions from reporters before a meeting with his fellow Democrats at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.(AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin declared Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s vast social and environment bill is “dead,” using his strongest language to date to underscore that any revival of Democrats’ top domestic priorities would have to arise from fresh negotiations.

Manchin, D-W.Va., said in December that he couldn’t support the version of the legislation as written. That essentially doomed the 10-year, roughly $2 trillion measure that had already passed the House because his party must have Manchin’s vote in the 50-50 Senate.

“What Build Back Better bill?” Manchin said Tuesday, using the legislation’s name, when reporters asked about it. “There is no, I mean, I don’t know what you’re all talking about.” Asked if he’d had any talks about it, he added, “No, no, no no. It’s dead.”

As he has in the past, Manchin said he remains open to talks. On Monday, he told reporters there hadn’t been any formal negotiations yet.

