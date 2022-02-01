Healthcare Pros
Man convicted murding woman at Petersburg hotel

Franklin Coleman
Franklin Coleman(Petersburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been found guilty of murdering a woman at a Petersburg hotel in May of last year.

Following a two-day jury trial, Franklin Coleman was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Ravon Mays, use of a firearm in the commission of the murder, discharging a firearm in public and solicitation to commit tampering with evidence.

The murder happened at the OYO Hotel on May 6, 2021.

In a release from the Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney, Coleman opted to be sentenced by the judge who presided over the trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.

