Man convicted murding woman at Petersburg hotel

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been found guilty of murdering a woman at a Petersburg hotel in May of last year.

Following a two-day jury trial, Franklin Coleman was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Ravon Mays, use of a firearm in the commission of the murder, discharging a firearm in public and solicitation to commit tampering with evidence.

The murder happened at the OYO Hotel on May 6, 2021.

In a release from the Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney, Coleman opted to be sentenced by the judge who presided over the trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.