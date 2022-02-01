Man charged with hit and run after 14-year-old boy was struck while skateboarding

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Stafford County have arrested a man in connection to a hit and run last month.

On Jan. 15 at 3:33 a.m., deputies responded to a pedestrian being struck in the area of Route 1 near Foreston Woods Drive.

Once deputies arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy in the roadway with serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and has since been released to recover at home.

Investigators say the boy was skateboarding in the roadway and was struck by a passing vehicle.

Deputies were able to identify William Lopez Funes, 30, of Stafford as the driver. Funes was arrested on Monday and charged with felony hit and run, obstruction of justice, and not having a driver’s license.

He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

