Looking to support RPS Students? Richmond Schools is looking for grocery delivery drivers

On Thursday mornings, you will pick up groceries from The Market at 25th and deliver them to RPS families experiencing housing instability (Source: NBC12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking for a way to give back to the community while supporting RPS students at the same time, Richmond Schools is looking for drivers to be a part of their grocery delivery program.

On Thursday mornings, you will pick up groceries from The Market at 25th and deliver them to RPS families experiencing housing instability.

Here are some of the requirements:

  • You are at least 18 years of age and hold a valid Driver’s License.
  • You hold Virginia state-approved car insurance, and you are willing to use your own vehicle at your own cost.
  • You understand that RPS staff may ask you to leave the volunteer project if you show signs of illness or tasks for the day have been completed.
  • You do not shake hands or have physical contact with anyone if you are attending a volunteer project.
  • You are NOT part of a high-risk group for developing critical conditions.
  • You feel healthy and have not been exposed to anyone who may have contracted COVID-19 - see here for more details from the CDC.
  • You have not recently traveled abroad or to any highly impacted part of the United States.

For more information, or to sign up for a slot, click here.

