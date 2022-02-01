Looking for at home test kits? Chesterfield Library will distribute tests this week
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - For those of you looking for at-home test kits, The Chesterfield Library has restoked and will distribute them in two waves this week.
The first wave will begin Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. while supplies last, and the next distribution is Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.
Supplies are limited, so each visitor can only pick up two test kits.
