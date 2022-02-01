‘He had a good heart’: Mother urges others to drive safely following son’s death

CHESTERFIELD Va. (WWBT) - Elizabeth Rosario says it still feels like yesterday when she shared her final phone call with her youngest son.

“I had a beautiful son, and I miss him so much,” Rosario said, thumbing through memories on her phone. “He had a good heart.”

For Rosario, yesterday was the evening of June 26, 2021, a little more than a month after her son Carlos Pereira’s 25th birthday. Rosario says he was on his way to Chesterfield from Virginia Beach to catch a movie with his family.

“He was the last person who was missing from the group,” Rosarios said.

Rosario says she called Pereira, who answered and said he was only a mile away, but he still never showed up after several minutes. However, the call never dropped, and the commotion Rosario heard on the other end of the line told her that her son was in trouble.

“I got nervous, and I start calling, ‘Carlos! Babe! Baba! Hello?’” Rosarios said.

Nobody answered the phone, and Rosario’s instinct told her to drive to Courthouse Road. That’s where she found her son veered off the road and struck a tree.

“Oh my gosh. Something happened to Carlito,” Rosario said frighting tears.

According to police, Pereira was driving north on Courthouse Road when his vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree. The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The investigation indicates Pereira was distracted by his phone, but later at the hospital, the doctors confirmed the worst to Rosario.

“The doctor told me that there was nothing that they could do,” Rosario said. “He was not wearing his seatbelt.”

Chesterfield Police Sgt. Stephan Rouze says a seatbelt would have saved Pereira’s life.

“We’ve got to get people to slow down. We need people to drive sober. We need people to stay off their phone,” Rouze said. “The crash that Carlos was in was 100 percent survivable.”

Since the start of the year, Rouze says Chesterfield Police has issued 605 seatbelt tickets, 146 fail to restrain child tickets, and 860 summonses for operating a vehicle while holding the cell phone.

According to police, roughly 30% of all fatalities in Chesterfield involved an individual not wearing a seatbelt last year. Statistics like this are why Chesterfield Police has partnered with mothers like Rosario to create a public service announcement addressing the realities of unsafe driving.

It’s all part of the department’s “In Memory Of” campaign to encourage safe driving. Monday, the department released a new video and began a week-long traffic enforcement effort in memory of Pereira.

If Pereira was alive today, Rosario says her son would have been a nurse, saving lives. She says it’s up to her to achieve his goals for him through this PSA.

“He’s still saving lives through me, and I will keep doing this,” Rosario said.

