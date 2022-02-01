Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

‘He had a good heart’: Mother urges others to drive safely following son’s death

By A.J. Nwoko
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD Va. (WWBT) - Elizabeth Rosario says it still feels like yesterday when she shared her final phone call with her youngest son.

“I had a beautiful son, and I miss him so much,” Rosario said, thumbing through memories on her phone. “He had a good heart.”

For Rosario, yesterday was the evening of June 26, 2021, a little more than a month after her son Carlos Pereira’s 25th birthday. Rosario says he was on his way to Chesterfield from Virginia Beach to catch a movie with his family.

“He was the last person who was missing from the group,” Rosarios said.

Rosario says she called Pereira, who answered and said he was only a mile away, but he still never showed up after several minutes. However, the call never dropped, and the commotion Rosario heard on the other end of the line told her that her son was in trouble.

“I got nervous, and I start calling, ‘Carlos! Babe! Baba! Hello?’” Rosarios said.

Nobody answered the phone, and Rosario’s instinct told her to drive to Courthouse Road. That’s where she found her son veered off the road and struck a tree.

“Oh my gosh. Something happened to Carlito,” Rosario said frighting tears.

According to police, Pereira was driving north on Courthouse Road when his vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree. The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The investigation indicates Pereira was distracted by his phone, but later at the hospital, the doctors confirmed the worst to Rosario.

“The doctor told me that there was nothing that they could do,” Rosario said. “He was not wearing his seatbelt.”

Police identify 25-year-old killed in Chesterfield crash

Chesterfield Police Sgt. Stephan Rouze says a seatbelt would have saved Pereira’s life.

“We’ve got to get people to slow down. We need people to drive sober. We need people to stay off their phone,” Rouze said. “The crash that Carlos was in was 100 percent survivable.”

Since the start of the year, Rouze says Chesterfield Police has issued 605 seatbelt tickets, 146 fail to restrain child tickets, and 860 summonses for operating a vehicle while holding the cell phone.

According to police, roughly 30% of all fatalities in Chesterfield involved an individual not wearing a seatbelt last year. Statistics like this are why Chesterfield Police has partnered with mothers like Rosario to create a public service announcement addressing the realities of unsafe driving.

It’s all part of the department’s “In Memory Of” campaign to encourage safe driving. Monday, the department released a new video and began a week-long traffic enforcement effort in memory of Pereira.

If Pereira was alive today, Rosario says her son would have been a nurse, saving lives. She says it’s up to her to achieve his goals for him through this PSA.

“He’s still saving lives through me, and I will keep doing this,” Rosario said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike
Police say fight led to deadly shooting at Chesterfield hotel
A trooper was burned while attempting at rescue three people from a burning vehicle on I-95.
One dead, three hurt, including trooper in fiery I-95 crash
According to HCPS, some students are being allowed to attend class without a mask, but adhering...
Henrico Schools allowing maskless students in class despite district-wide policy
On Jan. 27, the school board’s decision allowing for optional masking went into effect.
Chesterfield Education Association: Votes no confidence in school board
Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Midlothian Turnpike.
News to Know for Jan. 31: Double shooting in Chesterfield; Hanover Schools mask policy ends; Sunny, dry

Latest News

Chesterfield mom urges others to drive safely following son's death
Chesterfield mom urges others to drive safely following son's death
Chesterfield parents gather for pro-mask rally outside budget meeting
Chesterfield parents gather for pro-mask rally outside budget meeting
A group gathered outside Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield Monday evening for a pro-mask...
Chesterfield parents gather for pro-mask rally outside budget meeting
Hampton Police
Hampton Police look for missing child