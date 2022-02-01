Hanover Schools announces 2022 graduation plans

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - It may be February, but Hanover County Schools is getting ready for graduation ceremonies in June.

The school district says this year’s ceremonies will once again be held at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

In the past, graduation was typically held at the Siegel Center in Richmond, but Hanover Schools says it received extremely positive feedback on last year’s ceremonies at the new location.

The class of 2022 will walk across the state in the Farm Bureau Center on June 17th and June 18th.

The number of tickets each graduate will get will be announced at a later date.

