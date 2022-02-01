Healthcare Pros
Hampton Police look for missing child

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Police in Hampton and the FBI are looking for four-year-old Codi Bisby, who was last seen at home around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Codi’s father, Cory Bisby reported his son missing Monday morning at around 9.

When he woke up, Codi was nowhere to be found.

Police say the family is cooperating with authorities.

Police add that they do not believe Codi is with another family member and ask anyone with information to contact them.

