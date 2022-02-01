Forecast: Seasonable next few days, rain likely late Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sun sticks around for a couple more days before our next chance for rain arrives later Thursday into Friday.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers, especially in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Friday: Rain likely with falling temperatures during the day. Highs near 60 in the morning, then much colder late in the day. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s. (PM Precipitation Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Watching potential for rain or a mix. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low to mid 40s. (AM Precipitation Chance: 20%)

