Church Road remains closed due to water main break in Henrico

The damaged section of Church is expected to remain closed for at least today.
The damaged section of Church is expected to remain closed for at least today.(Henrico County Department of Public Utilities)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have shut down Church Road between Lauderdale and Wilde Lake Drives due to a water main break that happened Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to Church Road between Bywater and Wilde Lake Drive for reports of a water main break. Once on scene, officers found significant roadway damage on eastbound Church Road just east of Wilde Lake Drive.

Traffic is being detoured between Church and Lauderdale through Wilde Lake and Causeway Drive.

Public utilities says the break is impacting water service to about 35 customers and has caused extensive asphalt damage on Church Road.

Crews are working to isolate the break and begin repairs, and the damaged section of Church is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day.

