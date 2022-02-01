Healthcare Pros
Church Road closed due to water main break in Henrico

By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have shut down Church Road due to a water main break Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to Church Road between Bywater and Wilde Lake Drive for reports of a water main break. Once on scene, officers found significant roadway damage on eastbound Church Road just east of Wilde Lake Drive.

Police say this running water will impact road conditions because of freezing temperatures and it will impact water pressure to the residential and apartment communities in the area.

Public utilities have been contacted, and are on their way to assess the scene and make repairs.

Police will remain on Church Road to assist with road closures.

This is a developing story - check back for updates

