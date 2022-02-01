Chesterfield parents gather for pro-mask rally outside budget meeting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A group gathered outside Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield Monday evening for a pro-mask rally.

The Friends of Chesterfield Public Schools Coalition group stood outside the school chanting while the superintendent conducted a budget town hall inside.

“I came out today because I feel like Chesterfield school board has done a disservice to our children,” parent Andrea Pipp said.

Pipp has two children in the district and says her daughter is only one of five children in a class of 24 who choose to wear a mask.

“I feel like it will help everybody feel safer and know they will have a less chance of getting sick by COVID,” Pipp said.

While some argue a mask requirement takes away rights, Pipp says, “it’s my right to send my kids to school and know that they are going to be safe.”

On Jan. 25, in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 2, the Chesterfield school board voted 3-2 to allow parents to decide whether their child needs to mask up in school.

Now, the disappointed parents are pushing for CCPS to reconsider and reinstate the mask policy.

When Superintendent Merv Daugherty was asked about the Chesterfield Education Association’s vote of having no confidence in the board, he declined to comment.

