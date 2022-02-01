Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield parents gather for pro-mask rally outside budget meeting

A group gathered outside Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield Monday evening for a pro-mask...
A group gathered outside Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield Monday evening for a pro-mask rally.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A group gathered outside Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield Monday evening for a pro-mask rally.

The Friends of Chesterfield Public Schools Coalition group stood outside the school chanting while the superintendent conducted a budget town hall inside.

“I came out today because I feel like Chesterfield school board has done a disservice to our children,” parent Andrea Pipp said.

Pipp has two children in the district and says her daughter is only one of five children in a class of 24 who choose to wear a mask.

“I feel like it will help everybody feel safer and know they will have a less chance of getting sick by COVID,” Pipp said.

While some argue a mask requirement takes away rights, Pipp says, “it’s my right to send my kids to school and know that they are going to be safe.”

On Jan. 25, in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 2, the Chesterfield school board voted 3-2 to allow parents to decide whether their child needs to mask up in school.

Now, the disappointed parents are pushing for CCPS to reconsider and reinstate the mask policy.

When Superintendent Merv Daugherty was asked about the Chesterfield Education Association’s vote of having no confidence in the board, he declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A trooper was burned while attempting at rescue three people from a burning vehicle on I-95.
One dead, three hurt, including trooper in fiery I-95 crash
Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike
Police say fight led to deadly shooting at Chesterfield hotel
34-year-old Edin Barrera Reynozo of Richmond is charged with felony hit and run and driving...
Arrest made in fatal hit and run
Richmond officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike on...
Police identify man found dead inside Richmond apartment
Generic photo.
Man killed in Sussex County tractor trailer crash identified

Latest News

Hampton Police
Hampton Police look for missing child
VCU campus.
VCU ends policy requiring COVID vaccine for students
Masks will still be required while riding buses
First day of no mask mandate or contact tracing in Hanover County Public Schools
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home