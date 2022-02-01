Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Assault reported during Nazi demonstration in Florida

A group of people describing themselves as Nazis demonstrated in Orange County, Florida, over...
A group of people describing themselves as Nazis demonstrated in Orange County, Florida, over the weekend.(Source: David Newstat/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police in Florida are investigating an alleged assault involving Nazis.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened Saturday between a passerby and a group of demonstrators wearing clothing with Nazi insignia.

The group was reportedly yelling profanities and antisemitic slurs at vehicles passing by.

A video posted online shows two men, one wearing a red swastika arm band, punching another person.

Additional video shows Nazi demonstrators making Hitler salutes and making more antisemitic remarks.

The group, which calls itself “America’s Nazi Party,” posted on its website, “We are Nazis” and admitted to holding the event.

They declined a request for comment on the incident.

NOTE: Sound was removed from the video below because of offensive slurs, profanity.

The Orange County, Florida,sSheriff's office is investigating alleged assault involving Nazi white supremacists. (Source: David Newstat/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike
Police say fight led to deadly shooting at Chesterfield hotel
A trooper was burned while attempting at rescue three people from a burning vehicle on I-95.
One dead, three hurt, including trooper in fiery I-95 crash
According to HCPS, some students are being allowed to attend class without a mask, but adhering...
Henrico Schools allowing maskless students in class despite district-wide policy
On Jan. 27, the school board’s decision allowing for optional masking went into effect.
Chesterfield Education Association: Votes no confidence in school board
Newly empowered Republican lawmakers in Virginia who opposed legalizing simple possession of...
Virginia Republicans push for changes in marijuana law

Latest News

Women in North Carolina no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control.
Women in North Carolina can now get birth control without a prescription
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for Holocaust remark
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Tesla recall: ‘Full Self-Driving’ software runs stop signs
Explosives detonate inside two cars in California.
Explosives detonate inside 2 cars in California