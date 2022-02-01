Healthcare Pros
Animal control nursing emaciated dogs back to health; owners charged with animal cruelty

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Two people are charged after two dogs were found extremely emaciated in Stafford County.

On Jan. 25, Deputy O.J. Hepperle was called to a townhome in England Run for a welfare check on a dog.

Hepperle found a 6-year-old dog named Gracie, who was extremely skinny, and 2-year-old Dean in the backyard in much worse condition. Dean was extremely emaciated and struggled to stand.

Hepperle told the owners the two dogs needed to go with her to be checked out by a vet.

“Upon arrival at White Oak Animal Hospital, Dean was unable to walk inside and had to be carried. The examination by the vet revealed Dean’s organs were shutting down and his survival chances were slim,” the sheriff’s office said.

Hepperle agreed to foster Dean at home. Then on Jan. 27, she noticed he was having trouble breathing and took Dean to Virginia Veterinary Center, where he was kept for care.

Dean was found in the backyard extremely emaciated and struggled to stand. He's still being cared for around-the-clock.(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

On Jan. 28, just after midnight, Hepperle was called and told Dead was rapidly declining and may need to be euthanized.

“She rushed to the vet, and amazingly Dean’s heart rate increased when Deputy Hepperle entered the room,” the sheriff’s office said.

Gracie is safe at the animal shelter, and Dean is still being treated around the clock. Dean’s medical expenses continue to increase as they work to save his life. Anyone wishing to donate to his care can contact the Friends of Stafford County Animal Shelter or Stafford County Animal Shelter directly on how to help.

Gracie and Dean’s owners, Ryan and Crystal Wood, have been charged with two counts of animal cruelty. They were arrested and released on an unsecured bond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

