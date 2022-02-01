Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

ACLU says repealing mask mandate violates Americans with Disabilities Act, files lawsuit

While some school districts have decided to lift their mask mandate, other school districts...
While some school districts have decided to lift their mask mandate, other school districts have decided move forward with a mask mandate.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ACLU filed a federal lawsuit over Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order eliminating the school mask mandate.

The suit was filed on behalf of several families of students with disabilities. The families say the repeal puts their children at greater risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.

“While Executive Order 2 makes it more difficult for schools and parents to protect the health and safety of all of Virginia’s children, it also leaves parents of many Virginia children with disabilities with an unconscionable choice: to choose between putting them at risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19 and keeping them home with little or no education. For many of these children, Governor Youngkin has effectively barred the schoolhouse door,” the lawsuit reads.

The suit argues the repeal violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

This comes after a separate lawsuit was filed by several school divisions in a lawsuit to challenge the constitutionality of Youngkin’s Executive Order that allows parents to opt-out of school mask mandates.

Read the full complaint below:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike
Police say fight led to deadly shooting at Chesterfield hotel
Crime scene tape up around Bridgewater College campus.
Lockdown lifted, suspect in custody after reports of active shooter on Bridgewater College campus
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
According to HCPS, some students are being allowed to attend class without a mask, but adhering...
Henrico Schools allowing maskless students in class despite district-wide policy
A trooper was burned while attempting at rescue three people from a burning vehicle on I-95.
One dead, three hurt, including trooper in fiery I-95 crash

Latest News

Crime scene tape up around Bridgewater College campus.
2 officers shot, suspect in custody at Bridgewater College
Student charged with having gun at Henrico High School
Heavy police on Main St. near Bridgewater College. This is on College Ave.
Report of active shooting at Bridgewater College
Locally, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says it will be ready for that rollout when the...
Richmond - Henrico Health Districts ready for under 5 year old COVID-19 vaccine rollout