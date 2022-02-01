ACLU says repealing mask mandate violates Americans with Disabilities Act, files lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ACLU filed a federal lawsuit over Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order eliminating the school mask mandate.

The suit was filed on behalf of several families of students with disabilities. The families say the repeal puts their children at greater risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.

“While Executive Order 2 makes it more difficult for schools and parents to protect the health and safety of all of Virginia’s children, it also leaves parents of many Virginia children with disabilities with an unconscionable choice: to choose between putting them at risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19 and keeping them home with little or no education. For many of these children, Governor Youngkin has effectively barred the schoolhouse door,” the lawsuit reads.

The suit argues the repeal violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

This comes after a separate lawsuit was filed by several school divisions in a lawsuit to challenge the constitutionality of Youngkin’s Executive Order that allows parents to opt-out of school mask mandates.

Read the full complaint below:

