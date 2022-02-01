Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

2 officers shot, suspect in custody at Bridgewater College

Crime scene tape up around Bridgewater College campus.
Crime scene tape up around Bridgewater College campus.(Bob Grebe - WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WWBT) - Police said two officers were shot and a suspect is in custody following reports of an active shooting on Bridgewater College campus.

The situation continues to unfold and possible injuries related to the situation are unknown.

In a statement from the college, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to campus for the ”initial report came in that two officers had been shot and the armed suspect had fled the scene.”

Virginia State Police said a Bridgewater College Campus Law Enforcement Officer and Campus Safety Officer were shot. Their conditions are not being released at this time.

The college told students to shelter in place and to “text to let your loved ones know you are okay.”

About 45 minutes after the initial alert from the college, it said an individual was in custody following a massive search.

Bridgewater College said a suspect was taken into custody in connection to the incident.
Bridgewater College said a suspect was taken into custody in connection to the incident.(Daniel Lin – Daily News-Record)

The campus community was told to shelter in place for several hours, but the order was lifted just after 4:30 p.m. During the shelter in place, Bridgewater also tweeted not to be alarmed because police are moving through the buildings and to listen to their instructions.

Caption

The Bridgewater Community Center is closed at this time, and the town is asking people to avoid the college and area around it until further notice. The shelter in place order for the town and campus are both lifted.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares have been briefed on the situation and are continuing to monitor it.

Virginia State Police is on the scene, and Harrisonburg Police are also assisting.

Last year in October, the college was ranked as Virginia’s safest college by SafeAtLast.

NBC12 is heading to the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike
Police say fight led to deadly shooting at Chesterfield hotel
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
According to HCPS, some students are being allowed to attend class without a mask, but adhering...
Henrico Schools allowing maskless students in class despite district-wide policy
A trooper was burned while attempting at rescue three people from a burning vehicle on I-95.
One dead, three hurt, including trooper in fiery I-95 crash

Latest News

Student charged with having gun at Henrico High School
While some school districts have decided to lift their mask mandate, other school districts...
ACLU says repealing mask mandate violates Americans with Disabilities Act, files lawsuit
Heavy police on Main St. near Bridgewater College. This is on College Ave.
Report of active shooting at Bridgewater College
Locally, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says it will be ready for that rollout when the...
Richmond - Henrico Health Districts ready for under 5 year old COVID-19 vaccine rollout