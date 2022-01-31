Healthcare Pros
Waynesboro man charged after a child dies following dog attack

Waynesboro Police Department (FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Police have charged a Waynesboro man in connection with a deadly dog attack.

Investigators say a 7-year-old died and a woman was injured Saturday, January 29, after they were mauled by a Rottweiler.

The Waynesboro Police Department announced Monday, January 31, that 60-year-old Stephen Christopher Kachmar was charged Sunday with having a dangerous dog.

Police also say a family member of the child owned the dog, which is currently in quarantine at a shelter.

The attack reportedly happened in the 200 block Parker Heights Road area in Waynesboro. After emergency crews arrived just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the girl was taken to Augusta Health, where she died from her injuries. The woman was treated and released.

