Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia Republicans push for changes in marijuana law

Newly empowered Republican lawmakers in Virginia who opposed legalizing simple possession of...
Newly empowered Republican lawmakers in Virginia who opposed legalizing simple possession of marijuana say they don’t want to scrap the 2021 law, but they do want to make significant changes.(wdbj7)
By DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Newly empowered Republican lawmakers in Virginia who opposed legalizing simple possession of marijuana say they don’t want to scrap the 2021 law, but they do want to make significant changes.

Republicans have drafted bills that would move up the start date for retail sales and get rid of a provision that would give licensing preference to people who’ve been convicted of marijuana crimes.

They’ve filed at least eight bills that call for amendments to the law that legalized adult possession of up to an ounce of marijuana and laid the groundwork for retail sales to begin in 2024.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A trooper was burned while attempting at rescue three people from a burning vehicle on I-95.
One dead, three hurt, including trooper in fiery I-95 crash
Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike
Police say fight led to deadly shooting at Chesterfield hotel
34-year-old Edin Barrera Reynozo of Richmond is charged with felony hit and run and driving...
Arrest made in fatal hit and run
Richmond officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike on...
Police identify man found dead inside Richmond apartment
Generic photo.
Man killed in Sussex County tractor trailer crash identified

Latest News

Virginia State Capitol.
Bills advance that would halt planned minimum wage increases
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to add at least 20 new charter schools.
Governor Youngkin pushes for more charter schools in Virginia
Governor Youngkin’s pushes for more charter schools in Virginia
Governor Youngkin’s pushes for more charter schools in Virginia
(Source: NBC12)
Bill to regulate explicit books in school libraries killed