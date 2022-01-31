Sometimes you need to speak with people about financial issues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There are times in life when a computer won’t cut it. You need an “actual” human to speak with for a financial issue.

You can now manage most aspects of your money without ever consulting another human being. However, technology has its limitations.

Sometimes you need another person on the other end of a phone - especially if it’s a situation with complex judgment calls.

Our partners at the financial website Nerdwallet tell us what you need.

You may need a human to talk about your car insurance or homeowner’s policies - especially if you’ve ever had to file a claim.

Another reason you need an actual person? When creating an estate plan, will-making software can help you if money is tight - otherwise, consult an attorney.

You’ll also want a real person if you’re facing a tax audit. These are often complicated processes and having an attorney, accountant or financial planner would be helpful.

