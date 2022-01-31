Should every school have a police officer?

Legislation that would require every public school in Virginia to have a full-time police officer on duty is expected to come before House and Senate committees this week.

Sen. Bill DeSteph and Del. Karen Greenhalgh, both Republicans from Virginia Beach, filed matching bills in the Senate and House of Delegates that would require each school district to set up contracts with their local law enforcement agency to staff every school with at least one school resource officer.

An SRO is “a certified law-enforcement officer hired by the local law enforcement agency to provide law enforcement and security services to Virginia public elementary and secondary schools,” according to state code.

The bills state that any division that does not fully comply with the staffing requirement is ineligible for any grant or waiver from the state.

“It’s just for parents to know that their children are safe,” Greenhalgh said on Thursday.

The bills are similar to legislation passed in Florida after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. If passed, the legislation would significantly increase the number of schools with a full-time law enforcement officer on duty, particularly in elementary schools, which in many localities have one officer who monitors several schools.

Advocates for the legislation are pushing it largely as a safety measure, while opponents say it’s legislative overreach and runs the risk of criminalizing typical schoolhouse misbehavior.

“We should have safety and security across all of our schools,” DeSteph said.

The bills mark a departure from some of the police reform efforts that came after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.