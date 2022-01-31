Search continues for suspects involved in Chesterfield robbery earlier this month
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield continue to search for suspects they say were involved in a robbery earlier this month.
The robbery happened at the Hot Streak at 7124 Hull Street Road around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 7.
Police say the two men entered the business, pulled out guns, and demanded money. Once receiving the money, the two men fled the scene in a champagne-colored Cadillac.
According to police, no one was injured.
The first suspect is described as a light-skin Black man, around 55-60-years old, and about 5′10 with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket with camouflage sleeves, blue jeans, black mask, and a black watch cap.
The second suspect is described as a Black man around 25-30 years old, and about 5′10 with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black face mask, and a brown watch cap.
If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
