Search continues for suspects involved in Chesterfield robbery earlier this month

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-748-0660.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-748-0660.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield continue to search for suspects they say were involved in a robbery earlier this month.

The robbery happened at the Hot Streak at 7124 Hull Street Road around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Police say the two men entered the business, pulled out guns, and demanded money. Once receiving the money, the two men fled the scene in a champagne-colored Cadillac.

Police say the robbery occurred at the Hot Streak at 7124 Hull Street Road on early Friday...
Police say the robbery occurred at the Hot Streak at 7124 Hull Street Road on early Friday morning

According to police, no one was injured.

The first suspect is described as a light-skin Black man, around 55-60-years old, and about 5′10 with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket with camouflage sleeves, blue jeans, black mask, and a black watch cap.

The second suspect is described as a Black man around 25-30 years old, and about 5′10 with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black face mask, and a brown watch cap.

If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

