Safety app for drivers debuts in flood-plagued Virginia city

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The increasing threat of sea-level rise on Virginia’s coast means that an afternoon rainstorm can strand drivers for hours and damage cars beyond repair.

The city of Norfolk is trying to do something about that. Officials have partnered with the tech firm FloodMapp and the Waze traffic app to warn residents of flooded roadways in real time.

The project is being launched at a time when cities around the world are trying to adapt to climate change.

The pilot program in Norfolk went live this month. FloodMapp CEO Juliette Murphy said the firm’s modeling has proved to be incredibly accurate in the low-lying city on the Chesapeake Bay.

Drivers are warned when at least 6 inches of water has likely pooled on a road.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.