Richmond Public Schools’ Open Enrollment deadline ends this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A reminder for Richmond parents, the deadline for the school district’s lottery process is this week.

The lottery gives students the option to attend a school outside of their residential zone.

This includes all elementary and middle schools with some exceptions.

RPS comprehensive high schools are included as well. Students may apply to up to three out-of-zone schools.

Keep in mind, availability varies by school and grade.

If you are interested, you have until Feb. 1 to apply.

